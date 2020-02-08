Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.80

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 1199183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 828,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 183.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

