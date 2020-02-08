Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,380,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $14,556,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

