Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.25 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.54. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million. Research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.