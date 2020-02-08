Simon Litherland Sells 6,242 Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Simon Litherland acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £135.75 ($178.57).

On Friday, December 6th, Simon Litherland acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £140.55 ($184.89).

On Friday, November 8th, Simon Litherland acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 956 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £133.84 ($176.06).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 941.50 ($12.38) on Friday. Britvic Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 898.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 929.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

