Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Lowered to $85.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE SSD opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.34. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $11,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after purchasing an additional 221,543 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.