SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $9.67. SM Energy shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 166,520 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 97,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 53,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

