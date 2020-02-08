Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $382,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,664,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,208,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,888. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

