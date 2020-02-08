Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Share Price

News articles about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HEMP opened at $0.01 on Friday. Hemp has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

