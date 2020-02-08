Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $154.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

