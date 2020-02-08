Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Stag Industrial worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Stag Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 74,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 247,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 4,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.45%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

