Stanley J. Sutula III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

