Steven D. Ross Sells 1,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. CWM LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.