Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $91.30

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.30 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.25), with a volume of 1815823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.30).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.56.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

