Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 36,155 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,345% compared to the typical volume of 561 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

