Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Northern Trust Put Options (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,337 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,983% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

