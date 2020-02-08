Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Myriad Genetics Put Options (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,117 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,860% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 298.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 354,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,410 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $7,178,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,994,000 after acquiring an additional 210,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

