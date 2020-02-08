Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $214.81 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

