SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.98.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after acquiring an additional 726,908 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $21,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

