SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYY. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

