TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAL. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.21.

TAL stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.80, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,590,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,542,000 after acquiring an additional 310,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,052,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 171.9% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,109,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 701,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

