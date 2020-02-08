Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Cut by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

