Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $12.64

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.64. Tata Motors shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 59,051 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tata Motors by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 233,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

