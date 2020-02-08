Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 742,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 650,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 434,360 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

