Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $748.07 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.41.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.