Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TD. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

