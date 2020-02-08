TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 1.3% Higher

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16, 473,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,920,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.50 price target for the company.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.