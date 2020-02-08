Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,266 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,161% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,055 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.36 on Friday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

