Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.