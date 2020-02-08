Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,660 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 717,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $73,877.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 236,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $5,039,104.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,260,646 shares of company stock worth $26,352,664. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.