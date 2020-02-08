Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Trustmark worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $10,426,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $390,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.19 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

