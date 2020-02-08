Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.98.

TWTR opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

