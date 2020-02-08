U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $5.54

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $5.54. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 202,131 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. B. Riley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The firm has a market cap of $416.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 490.2% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,007 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,581 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

