Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $129,335.90 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $129,335.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paula Soteropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $141,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,500 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32.

QURE stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uniqure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

