United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after purchasing an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

