Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,481,000 after buying an additional 320,334 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,022.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 257,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 78,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

UE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

