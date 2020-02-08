ValuEngine Downgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) to Sell

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $200.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.90. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $166.50 and a 52 week high of $214.51.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

