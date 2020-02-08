ValuEngine Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.05.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.