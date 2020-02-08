ValuEngine Upgrades Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.11. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.