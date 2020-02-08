ValuEngine Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to “Buy”

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

NYSE TWLO opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 765.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jeneq Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 94,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

