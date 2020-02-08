Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,978 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.