Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 16.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $54,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $194.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.96 and a 52 week high of $196.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

