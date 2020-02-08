Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

