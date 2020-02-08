Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $264.98 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.18 and a fifty-two week high of $268.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

