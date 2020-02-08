Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $305.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $246.20 and a 52-week high of $307.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

