Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,351,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365,472 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 431,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 252,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

