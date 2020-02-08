Vassiliki Economides Buys 5,769 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) SVP Vassiliki Economides acquired 5,769 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,307.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 813,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

