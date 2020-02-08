Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

