Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price

News stories about Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Beazley earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

