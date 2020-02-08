Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

