Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is set to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VOYA opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

